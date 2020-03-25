Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 15.9% Higher

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.35, 16,942,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,135,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Get Transocean alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Transocean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,819 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.