UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 170,502 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 5,627,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

