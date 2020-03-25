ValuEngine Downgrades Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Domtar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Domtar from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 1,140,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Domtar by 2,233.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Domtar by 1,982.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

