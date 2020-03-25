ValuEngine Lowers Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 217,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,818. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

