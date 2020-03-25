VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in VEON by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after buying an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. TT International lifted its stake in VEON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 30,479,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 3,196,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in VEON by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 9,458,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

