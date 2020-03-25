Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $68.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 801,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,030. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

