Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Up 18.2%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares were up 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $15.96, approximately 25,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 411,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Viad alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viad by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Viad by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Viad by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viad by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.