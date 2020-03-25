Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.60 ($116.98).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up €3.84 ($4.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €69.10 ($80.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.40. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.