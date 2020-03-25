VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. BNP Paribas upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VCISY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,632. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

