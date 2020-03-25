XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 45,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,319. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 220,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,681. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.