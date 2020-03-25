XRP (XRP) Market Cap Reaches $7.14 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, XRP has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market cap of $7.14 billion and $2.11 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges including Bitstamp, BTC Markets, BCEX and RippleFox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00103233 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,030,755 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,191,900 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Independent Reserve, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Poloniex, B2BX, Bitbns, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, Cryptomate, WazirX, Coinone, Binance, Exrates, MBAex, Zebpay, Covesting, Bitinka, Bitstamp, ZB.COM, Bitbank, Sistemkoin, Gatehub, DigiFinex, Korbit, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, Braziliex, CoinBene, OKEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exmo, Fatbtc, Liquid, Bitso, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Kuna, Bitlish, FCoin, Cryptohub, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Indodax, HitBTC, BtcTurk, OpenLedger DEX, LakeBTC, BTC Markets, Bitsane, Bits Blockchain, Koineks, BitFlip, Ovis, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, RippleFox, Coinsquare, ABCC, BitBay, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, Bithumb, Coindeal, BCEX, C2CX, Huobi, Coinhub, Kraken, Coinbe, Ripple China, BitMarket, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.