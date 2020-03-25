Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells $259,179.12 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.

Yext stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 1,929,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.