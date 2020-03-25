Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 60,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.