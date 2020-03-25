Zacks: Analysts Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.42 Million

Equities analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report $114.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.11 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $484.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.21 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $534.05 million, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $537.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,690,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 489,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

