Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 1,031,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.