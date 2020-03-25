Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 300,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

