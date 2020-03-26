-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 437,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 633,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,397. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

