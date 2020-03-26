$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,726,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.77. 1,121,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. Msci has a 1 year low of $191.15 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.