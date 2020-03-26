10,169 Shares in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 36,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

