10,250 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,207,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,673. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

