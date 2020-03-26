13,493 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,881. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

PCYO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

