13,636 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE HBB traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.