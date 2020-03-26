1,440 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

CASH traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 530,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,010. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

