14,555 Shares in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 267,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,622. The company has a market cap of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

