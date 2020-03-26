17,313 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 7,079,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,215. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

