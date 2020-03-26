2,000 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

EPR traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 4,024,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,865. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.