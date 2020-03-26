20,855 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 191,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

