23,170 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after purchasing an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,996,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 6,485,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,804. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

