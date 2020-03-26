25,100 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 5,727,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,794. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock worth $299,341,661.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.