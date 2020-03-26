2,825 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 942,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. Clearway Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

