3,214 Shares in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSBW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

