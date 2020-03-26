3,901 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMC Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 3,679,867 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

