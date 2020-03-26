$4.11 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.06 and the highest is $4.18. McKesson reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.64 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,874. McKesson has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

