4,771 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

