5,045 Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 5,798,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,166. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.