513,613 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.54% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

