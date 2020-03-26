5,325 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.