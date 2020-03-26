53,480 Shares in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAT traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 465,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

