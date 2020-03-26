5,720 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,154,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,813 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,946,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 267,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

