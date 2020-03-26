6,500 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 1,839,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,434. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.