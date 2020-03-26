8,050 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 1,099,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

