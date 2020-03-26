92,283 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPYV traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 5,318,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

