Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.42).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.