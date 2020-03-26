ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

