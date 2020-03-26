Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,127. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
