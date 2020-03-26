Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $41.64 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.24.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,337,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,907,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.89.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
