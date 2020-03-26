AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,732,000 after purchasing an additional 484,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.01.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders bought a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 7,769,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,104. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.