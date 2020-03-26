Alain Bédard Sells 26,110 Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total value of C$789,305.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,086,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,529,332.68.

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.11. 830,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International Inc has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

A number of analysts have commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 target price on TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

