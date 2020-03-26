AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.30.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. 790,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AlarmCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,099,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.