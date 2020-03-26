Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

ALB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 2,240,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

